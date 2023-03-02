Ted L. Tewksbury III Sells 326,248 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE OUST opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OUST. Robert W. Baird lowered Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ouster to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

About Ouster

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 543.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

