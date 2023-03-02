Teekay (NYSE:TK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
TK opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.31.
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
