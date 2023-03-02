Teekay (NYSE:TK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Teekay Price Performance

TK opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

About Teekay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 555,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 97.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Teekay by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,002,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,079 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

See Also

