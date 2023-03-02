Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.19.
Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $77.50.
Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.