Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $77.50.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $156,332 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

