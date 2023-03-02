Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.
Telefónica Trading Up 1.2 %
Telefónica stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
