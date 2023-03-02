Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Trading Up 1.2 %

Telefónica stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.