Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,207 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

