The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $204.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

