The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Stock Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.38% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEE opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Announces Dividend

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.2387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

