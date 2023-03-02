The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 41.6% in February

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 143,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

The Glimpse Group Stock Down 5.9 %

VRAR opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 28,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $77,519.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $116,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

