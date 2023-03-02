The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target to $6.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $5.89 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

