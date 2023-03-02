The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target to $70.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KALU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ KALU opened at $81.47 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.59%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,072,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 676,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also

