The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $2.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $283.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

