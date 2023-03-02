The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $44.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the software’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALTR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $64.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

In related news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 153,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,887. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

