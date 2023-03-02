The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 915,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

