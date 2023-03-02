The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Mosaic worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

