The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.