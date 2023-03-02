The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 183,549 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Wendy’s worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after buying an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,644,000 after buying an additional 79,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

