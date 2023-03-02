ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ThredUp by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

