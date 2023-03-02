TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $638.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

