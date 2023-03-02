Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) versus Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Financial Review

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 2.02 $20.00 million $0.12 178.33 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tripadvisor and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 6 2 0 1.83 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor 1.27% 3.15% 1.01% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

