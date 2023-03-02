Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.29) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.07).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.78) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 120.08 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 251.40 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.