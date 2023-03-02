Truist Financial Cuts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

