Truist Financial Raises The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $15.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
PNTG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.14 million, a PE ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.
The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
