Truist Financial Raises The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $15.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PNTG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.14 million, a PE ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

