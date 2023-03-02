Truist Financial Trims Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price to $22.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Stories

