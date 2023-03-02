Truist Financial Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $22.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

