Truist Financial Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $22.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services
