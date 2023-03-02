Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 38,435 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

CARA stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.97.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also

