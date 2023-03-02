Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 23,323 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

