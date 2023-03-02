Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMG opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $140.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

