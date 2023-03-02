Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Arvinas worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.77. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

