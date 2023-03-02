Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,798,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR opened at $198.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $216.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.41.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -195.51%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

