Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,398 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of iHeartMedia worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IHRT stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
