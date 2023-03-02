Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 12,400 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.21% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,087,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 708,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

