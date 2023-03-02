Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 191,194 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,194 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $27,011,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $22,770,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,437 shares of company stock worth $2,009,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

