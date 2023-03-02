Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,130 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVEE opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,978 shares of company stock worth $3,586,954. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

