Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

