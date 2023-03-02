Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after buying an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

