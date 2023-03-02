United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,993,120.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $1,993,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $244.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.
UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
