United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,993,120.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $1,993,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $244.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

