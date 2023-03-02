Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Citigroup

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.79.

NYSE:U opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,068,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

