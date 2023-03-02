V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $455,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 380,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,260,993.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.36, for a total transaction of $921,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00.

On Monday, February 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total value of $463,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $921,250.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96.

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CorVel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CorVel by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.