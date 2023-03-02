Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,687,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,509,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

