Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VB stock opened at $197.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

