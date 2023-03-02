Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 152.8% in February

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VTC opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $85.78.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
