Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 152.8% in February

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTC opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $85.78.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.