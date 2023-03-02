Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in February

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Vanstar Mining Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
