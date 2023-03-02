Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in February

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Vanstar Mining Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

