Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.96. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.