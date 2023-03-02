Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of PCVX stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.96. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
