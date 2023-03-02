Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 3,713 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $213.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.