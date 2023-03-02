Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 18,125 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after buying an additional 5,487,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NOV by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

