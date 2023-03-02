Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 8.09%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

