Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells $427,250.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 24th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

