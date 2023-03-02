Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells $427,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRMGet Rating) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 24th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.