Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells $427,250.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00.
Verra Mobility Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.
