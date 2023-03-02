Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $9.02. Oppenheimer now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 2,348,065 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

