VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $47.89.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

