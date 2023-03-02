ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.33% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
ViewRay Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViewRay by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 277,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
